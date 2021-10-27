Study: Most popular Halloween candy in United States

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is just days away, and Americans are gearing up with decorations, costumes, and candy.

According to RetailMeNot, 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy this year for Halloween.

However, not all candy is created equal.

A RetailMeNot study surveyed 11,066 adults on their favorite Halloween candy and created a list of the most popular candy in the United States.

Overall, chocolate-based candies surpassed typical sugar and non-chocolate based candy on the list.

Most Popular Halloween Candy 2021

55% M&Ms

54% Reese’s

50% Kit Kat

48% Snickers

44% Hershey Bars

42% Twix

29% Skittles

28% Candy Corn.

Besides candy, about half of Americans plan to buy ‘fall’ food and drinks like pumpkin pie or apple cider.