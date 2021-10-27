Study: Most popular Halloween candy in United States

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is just days away, and Americans are gearing up with decorations, costumes, and candy.
According to RetailMeNot, 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy this year for Halloween.
However, not all candy is created equal.
A RetailMeNot study surveyed 11,066 adults on their favorite Halloween candy and created a list of the most popular candy in the United States.
Overall, chocolate-based candies surpassed typical sugar and non-chocolate based candy on the list.
Most Popular Halloween Candy 2021
- 55% M&Ms
- 54% Reese’s
- 50% Kit Kat
- 48% Snickers
- 44% Hershey Bars
- 42% Twix
- 29% Skittles
- 28% Candy Corn.
Besides candy, about half of Americans plan to buy ‘fall’ food and drinks like pumpkin pie or apple cider.