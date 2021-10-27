Study: Most popular Halloween candy in United States

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Halloween candy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is just days away, and Americans are gearing up with decorations, costumes, and candy.

According to RetailMeNot, 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy this year for Halloween.

However, not all candy is created equal.

A RetailMeNot study surveyed 11,066 adults on their favorite Halloween candy and created a list of the most popular candy in the United States.

Overall, chocolate-based candies surpassed typical sugar and non-chocolate based candy on the list.

Most Popular Halloween Candy 2021

  • 55% M&Ms
  • 54% Reese’s
  • 50% Kit Kat
  • 48% Snickers
  • 44% Hershey Bars
  • 42% Twix
  • 29% Skittles
  • 28% Candy Corn.

Besides candy, about half of Americans plan to buy ‘fall’ food and drinks like pumpkin pie or apple cider.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter