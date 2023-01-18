OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State officials say Oklahoma’s tourism industry has rebounded past pre-pandemic levels.

New research commissioned by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department showed the industry generated $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending in 2021.

“I am incredibly proud of the impressive strides made by our state’s tourism industry,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Tourism is Oklahoma’s third-largest industry, and its prominence in our economy is a testament to our people, our state and our workforce. Every corner of Oklahoma offers unique experiences for locals and visitors alike, and I’m thankful for the hard work of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department who are true ambassadors for the great State of Oklahoma.”

Officials say the tourism industry generated $748 million in state and local taxes in 2021.

“Tourism is the front door to economic development,” said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, who also serves as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. “The record breaking $10.1 billion that Oklahoma’s tourism industry generated in 2021 was invested right back into local communities, making a huge impact on businesses and schools. When we invest in tourism, it pays off every time.”