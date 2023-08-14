OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a recent study of teacher-student ratios in each state, Oklahoma landed 13th for highest teacher shortages in the U.S.

Scholaroo – an education research firm and scholarship website engine – examined the number of teachers in public schools in each state compared to student enrollment figures in that state’s public schools.

TOP 15 STATES WITH THE HIGHEST TEACHER SHORTAGE IN US 2023:

Nevada Utah Arizona California Florida Alaska Idaho Ohio Oregon Alabama Michigan Washington Oklahoma Kentucky Indiana

States ranked for teacher shortages. Image courtesy Scholaroo.

Scholaroo found Oklahoma has an average 60.9 teachers per 1,000 enrolled students, based on data from 2022.

The study also found the biggest teacher deficits for Oklahoma to be in Academically Advanced classes.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters recently wrote an opinion piece in The Oklahoman about addressing the teacher shortage.

Whether it’s through addressing the teacher shortage, providing the best instructional material available, or the countless other ways we can support teachers, Oklahoma should lead the nation in supporting our teachers. Our teachers need to feel respected, valued and cared for, and my administration will continue to do everything it can to ensure that happens. Ryan Walters, via The Oklahoman

In the article, Walters mentioned several initiatives he said will improve the Sooner State’s shortage, including the pay raise passed by the Legislature in May.

He also mentioned the Teacher Empowerment Program and the signing bonus initiative, both of which have been questioned by districts and State Department of Education employees alike for funding concerns.

Walters’ support itself has been called into question after naming the Oklahoma Education Association a ‘terrorist organization,’ claiming pornography and indoctrination run rampant through schools, as well as challenging schools’ accreditation and teachers’ licenses.