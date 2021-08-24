Study: Oklahoma 7th least prepared state for hospital capacity

Clinicians work on intubating a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on August 10, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 surpassed another record in the state yesterday to 2,720 with Louisiana as one of the nation’s epicenters while the spread of the Delta variant continues. More than ninety percent of Louisiana’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Lake Charles Memorial currently holds 52 COVID-19 patients, 25 of whom are in the ICU. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new study of hospital data found Oklahoma to be among the least prepared states for another surge in COVID-19 cases.

The analysis gave each state a score based on the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, staffing shortages and number of physicians in the state – Oklahoma tied with Nevada as the 7th least prepared state in the nation.

To evaluate health care capacity, the study analyzed Health and Human Services (HHS) and Kaiser Family Foundation data.

States with the highest rankings are considered least prepared for hospital capacity.

Rank State ICU beds per 1,000 people Physicians per 1,000 people % of ICU utilized 1 Georgia 1.59 2.38 94% 2 Texas 2.07 2.23 93% 3 Idaho 2.02 1.69 83% 4 South Carolina 1.77 2.50 84% 5 New Mexico 1.50 2.78 84% 6 Alaska 1.61 2.60 80% 7 (tie) Nevada 2.37 2.00 85% 7 (tie) Oklahoma 2.25 2.39 88% 9 Hawaii 1.23 2.58 75% 10 Mississippi 2.47 2.22 93% Courtesy of QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC

“Many people are referring to the current spike in the number of COVID-19 cases as the fifth wave,” said Nick VinZant, of QuoteWizard. “Spikes in southern states are particularly troubling because our analysis found many of these states are not prepared to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.”

The study also found over 77% of ICU beds across the country are currently being used, and there are an average of 2.96 physicians and .32 ICU beds per 1,000 people nationwide.