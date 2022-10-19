OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new study has found that Oklahoma is one of the Top Ten most dangerous US states to drive in.

Research conducted by personal injury lawyers at Isaacs & Isaacs analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020.

An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the US – the lower the score, the more dangerous the state.

Mississippi – 2.62 South Carolina – 2.78 Arkansas – 2.83 Montana – 3.04 New Mexico – 3.18 Louisiana – 3.22 Kentucky – 3.29 Tennessee – 3.37 Oklahoma – 3.52 Wyoming – 3.54

Mississippi has the highest number of deaths per 100,000 people, 25.4 to be precise – and this combined with 1.90 deaths per 100,000 million vehicles traveled gave Mississippi the title of the most dangerous state to drive in.

Oklahoma ranks in ninth, with 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people and 1.55 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

“The total of deaths caused by road traffic accidents in 2020 was 38,824, highlighting the very real threat to our safety,” said a spokesperson for Isaacs & Isaacs.

Officials say on the opposite end of the scale, Massachusetts is the safest state to drive in.