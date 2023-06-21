OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For years, Oklahoma was viewed as a place where your retirement dollars last longer.

However, a new study says that is no longer the case.

Recently, Metal-res.com analyzed studies of retirement rankings across a five-year span. Researchers looked at the rise or fall in rankings to identify the states showing the biggest improvements or declines.

“Over the last five years, we’ve witnessed a substantial shift in the retirement landscape across the United States,” said Barry Landry of Metal-res.com “It’s not merely about where retirees are heading now; it’s about recognizing consistent improvement in factors that matter to retirees. This data gives us a deeper understanding of retirement trends and showcases how states are striving to better accommodate our aging population.”

Over the past five years, the studies showed that Oklahoma witnessed a significant decline as a desirable retirement destination.

In all, researchers say it dropped 26 places to 46th overall.

The company pointed out the state’s healthcare system was a significant factor in the rankings.

“Oklahoma has faced challenges in terms of healthcare access, particularly in rural areas. Limited availability of quality healthcare facilities and healthcare providers can impact retirees’ ability to receive necessary medical care, especially for those with specialized needs,” Metal-res.com wrote.

Another factor was Oklahoma’s drop in its economic conditions.

Officials say the Sooner State has lower median income levels than other states, and the cost of living has seen an increase.

The ‘Most Improved States for Retirement over Five Years’ are as follows:

Virginia

Minnesota

Colorado

Alaska

Delaware.

The data was gathered from research by HuffPost, MoneyWise, Bankrate, and CreditKarma.