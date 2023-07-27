OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Among America’s trending capital cities, Oklahoma City makes the top 10.

According to a study from AirportParkingReservations.com, Oklahoma City ranks #6 among U.S. state capital cities that are trending based on:

How many people shared Instagram posts tagging that capital city

How many positive opinions were shared about that city online

How many web searches there were for that city each month

How many total views there were for that city’s hashtag on TikTok

Officials say researchers were able to analyze multiple factors by looking at data from Google, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The data was then reviewed based on positive and negative sentiment over the last year.

The top 10 capital cities that are trending based on these factors are:

Boston, Massachusetts Nashville, Tennessee Phoenix, Arizona Austin, Texas Denver, Colorado Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Jackson, Mississippi Atlanta, Georgia Columbia, South Carolina Sacramento, California

For the full list of the most trending capital cities vs. the least, visit AirportParkingReservation.com.