OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Americans are worried about watching their waistlines this time of year, the temptation of convenience can be tougher in certain parts of the country than others.

According to Betsperts, the United States is home to over 196,000 fast-food restaurants.

Researchers wanted to see which states are most saturated with fast-food options, and the most popular fast food restaurant in each state.

They looked at the top 30 most popular fast-food restaurants and then determined how many of those restaurants were located in each state.

Researchers analyzed the data to give each state a score based on how many fast-food restaurants were located in the state per every 10,000 people.

The list is as follows:

1. Alabama

2. Nebraska

3. West Virginia

(Tied 3.) Oklahoma

5. Tennessee.

Betsperts say Oklahoma tied for third with West Virginia for the most fast food restaurants per 10,000 people.

Out of all of the fast food restaurants offered in the Sooner State, researchers say McDonald’s was named the most popular, followed by Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.