OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office held its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month news conference and awards ceremony.

“We must continue to bring attention to the epidemic of domestic violence,” said Susan Laib, the director of the Victim Advocacy and Services Unit.

Domestic violence is sadly a problem that plagues the state of Oklahoma. A study by World Population Review found, for 2023, 49.1 percent of Oklahoma women and 40.7 percent of Oklahoma men either have or are currently experiencing domestic abuse, which is higher than any other state.

The study also noted that Oklahoma ranks third in the U.S. for the number of women killed by men in single-victim, single-offender homicides.

“That is too much. October is our call to action,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “We must hold the abuser accountable, and we must empower and protect the victim.”

Multiple heroes who go above and beyond to help victims of domestic violence were awarded at the ceremony. The honors included the Prosecutor Award, the Law Enforcement Award, the Victim Service Advocate Award and Victim Service Volunteer Award.

“It takes many hands and many voices. Many in this room today. I’m grateful for all of you to stand alongside us today,” said Laib. “Together, we can make a difference.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Oklahoma Safeline at 1-800-522-HELP (7233).