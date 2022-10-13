OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Oklahoma’s housing prices are some of the lowest in the country, homeowners in the Sooner State are hit with some of the highest insurance rates in the United States.

Officials say homeowners in states that are prone to hurricanes, hail storms, tornadoes, and earthquakes tend to pay the most for home insurance.

Insurance.com researchers say Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Arkansas, Texas, and South Dakota are the most expensive states for home insurance.

Overall, Oklahoma topped the list with the most expensive home insurance, paying $1,416 more than the national average for $200,000 worth of coverage. That jumped to $2,540 more than the national average when looking at $300,000 worth of coverage.

In addition to location, officials say other factors that impact a rate include the age of a home, building materials, your claims history, credit history, and deductible.

If you are looking for cheaper home insurance, analysts say you’ll need to shop around. You might also consider raising your deductible and looking for discounts.