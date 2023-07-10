OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recent study by J.D. Power found Oklahoma tap water ranks among the worst water quality in the nation.

To determine which states have the best tap water, J.D. Power analyzed feedback from customers of water utilities on the quality and reliability of their tap water.

On a 1,000-point scale, Kentucky and Washington State came out on top with a tie score of 808.

Kentucky 808 Washington 808 New York 801 Oregon 796 Kansas 795 Massachusetts 793 Connecticut 789 Minnesota 788 Virginia 785 Hawaii 782

J.D. Power attributes their successes to Kentucky’s trademarked tap water and more than half (55%) of Washington’s residents saying they always drink tap water.

Oklahoma comes in at the bottom of the list with a score of 726, only scoring higher than Maryland and Alabama.

Indiana 756 Arizona 750 Mississippi 750 Ohio 748 Pennsylvania 748 Texas 737 New Mexico 731 Oklahoma 726 Maryland 721 Alabama 701

According to a 2021 OSU study of Oklahoma’s water quality violations reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from Aug. 2018-Nov. 2020, most counties had a very low number of violations.

However, eight counties had anywhere from 101 to 517 violations, with Pottawatomie and Cherokee counties having the highest violation count during the analysis period.

Oklahomans can check the quality of their drinking water through the Department of Environmental Quality.