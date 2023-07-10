OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recent study by J.D. Power found Oklahoma tap water ranks among the worst water quality in the nation.
To determine which states have the best tap water, J.D. Power analyzed feedback from customers of water utilities on the quality and reliability of their tap water.
On a 1,000-point scale, Kentucky and Washington State came out on top with a tie score of 808.
|Kentucky
|808
|Washington
|808
|New York
|801
|Oregon
|796
|Kansas
|795
|Massachusetts
|793
|Connecticut
|789
|Minnesota
|788
|Virginia
|785
|Hawaii
|782
J.D. Power attributes their successes to Kentucky’s trademarked tap water and more than half (55%) of Washington’s residents saying they always drink tap water.
Oklahoma comes in at the bottom of the list with a score of 726, only scoring higher than Maryland and Alabama.
|Indiana
|756
|Arizona
|750
|Mississippi
|750
|Ohio
|748
|Pennsylvania
|748
|Texas
|737
|New Mexico
|731
|Oklahoma
|726
|Maryland
|721
|Alabama
|701
According to a 2021 OSU study of Oklahoma’s water quality violations reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from Aug. 2018-Nov. 2020, most counties had a very low number of violations.
However, eight counties had anywhere from 101 to 517 violations, with Pottawatomie and Cherokee counties having the highest violation count during the analysis period.
Oklahomans can check the quality of their drinking water through the Department of Environmental Quality.