OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems that stress is just a natural part of life.

According to a new report by the American Psychological Association, Americans are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress.

The poll surveyed thousands of Americans and found that they were overwhelmed by stress. Top sources of stress were the rise in prices of everyday items due to inflation, followed by supply chain issues, global uncertainty, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and possible retaliation from Russia.

However, experts say some parts of the country experience more stress than others.

Researchers with WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions including work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health and safety-related stress.

Officials evaluated those dimensions using 41 relevant metrics like average hours worked per week, commute time, median income, separation and divorce rate, and mental health rates.

WalletHub analyzed the data to create 2022’s Most & Least Stressed States.

The Most Stressed States are as follows:

Louisiana Nevada New Mexico West Virginia Mississippi Arkansas Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tennessee.

Oklahoma was ranked 9th for work-related stress, 17th for money-related stress, 6th for family-related stress, and 8th for health and safety-related stress.

Oklahoma came in tied for 5th in the state with the most average hours worked per week. Oklahoma also came in 4th for the lowest credit score.

The Sooner State also came in 3rd for the fewest psychologists per capita.

If you are feeling stressed, the Mayo Clinic suggests becoming physically active, meditating, and eating a healthy diet.