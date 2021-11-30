Study: Oklahoma ranked 10th in ‘Most Overweight and Obese States in America’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we’re in the midst of the holidays, many Americans have set goals to lose weight in the new year.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven in 10 U.S. adults over the age of 20 are either overweight or obese.

WalletHub recently created its list of the ‘Most Overweight and Obese States in America.’

Researchers compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 31 key metrics including share of obese population, obesity-related health care costs, and sugary drink consumption.

Oklahoma ranked 10th overall on the list, and 7th in obesity and overweight prevalence.

The list is as follows:

West Virginia Mississippi Arkansas Kentucky Alabama Tennessee Delaware Louisiana South Carolina Oklahoma.

The Sooner State also came in tied for fourth in the highest percentage of obese children. Oklahoma also was ranked fifth for the highest percentage of physically inactive adults.

Researchers also say Oklahoma ranked second for the highest percentage of adults eating less than one serving of fruits and vegetables per day.