Study: Oklahoma ranked as one of least safest states in America

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a new study, Oklahoma has been ranked as one of the least safest states in America.

On Tuesday, personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Data ranges from the state’s coronavirus support to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

The five categories are:

Personal and residential safety

Financial safety

Road safety

Workplace safety

Emergency preparedness

Those dimensions were then evaluated using 20 relevant metrics and graded on a 100-point scale.

Overall, Oklahoma ranked No. 45 on the list. The state also came in last with the lowest percentage of adults with rainy day funds, and 48th on the highest share of uninsured population.

Maine was ranked as the safest state to live in, while Mississippi was ranked as the least safest.