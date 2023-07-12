OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has been ranked 41st in CNBC’s annual Top States for Business study for 2023 – down three spots since the 2022 survey.

CNBC has been conducting this survey each year since 2007 (Oklahoma ranked 32nd that year).

The aim of the study is to “determine which states are delivering most effectively on the things that mean the most to business.”

Each state is measured based on 10 categories most companies are looking for when deciding on their next location: workforce, infrastructure, economy, life health and inclusion, cost of doing business, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital, and cost of living.

States can earn a maximum of 2,500 total points. The states with the most points are America’s Top States for Business.

North Carolina came out on top for the second year in a row while Alaska takes the bottom spot.

As for the Sooner State, Oklahoma sits at 41st for business in 2023.

OKLAHOMA SCORE AND RANKING

CATEGORY 2023 SCORE 2023 RANK 2022 RANK 2023 GRADE WORKFORCE 193 36 35 D+ INFRASTRUCTURE 214 20 26 B- ECONOMY 172 30 34 C- LIFE, HEALTH & INCLUSION 75 49 48 F COST OF DOING BUSINESS 220 3 2 A+ TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION 110 38 30 D BUSINESS FRIENDLINESS 101 21 14 C+ EDUCATION 39 48 47 D- ACCESS TO CAPITAL 26 25 22 C COST OF LIVING 44 5 14 A+ OVERALL 1194 41 38

Oklahoma ranked 38th in 2022 and 32nd in 2021.

Although the state’s rankings improved from 2022 in three categories (infrastructure, economy and cost of living), Oklahoma rankings worsened in the seven remaining categories – leading to the drop in overall ranking.

The state taps the bottom of the barrel for education and life, health and inclusion.

Oklahoma only makes Top Ten in cost of living and cost of doing business.

Despite the state government’s increased emphasis on welcoming new business with incentives like the LEAD Act and Perform Act, not all companies are welcome in the Sooner State. In May, the State Treasurer banned 13 banks from doing business with Oklahoma because they allegedly boycott oil and gas companies.

But not every company is averse to the idea of putting down roots here. Also in May, Southern Rock Energy Partners announced a full conversion crude refinery coming to Cushing and Enel North America announced plans for a new solar panel manufacturing plant in Inola.