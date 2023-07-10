OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new study by WalletHub found Oklahoma ranks among the most energy-expensive states in the country.

In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Summer 2023 has also experienced record-breaking heat already.

With around 27% of American households have difficulty meeting their energy needs, WalletHub compared the total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine who was paying the most for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

According to the study, Oklahoma has a total energy cost of $583 – putting the Sooner State as the sixth most energy-expensive state in the country.

Overall Rank* State Total Energy Cost Monthly Electricity Cost (Rank) Monthly Natural-Gas Cost (Rank) Monthly Motor-Fuel Cost (Rank) Monthly Home Heating-Oil Cost (Rank) 1 Wyoming $845 $117

(42) $78

(24) $287

(1) $362

(1) 2 North Dakota $645 $140

(24) $65

(44) $187

(9) $253

(2) 3 Alaska $613 $150

(12) $152

(2) $144

(39) $167

(11) 4 Connecticut $593 $171

(2) $132

(3) $129

(46) $161

(15) 5 Massachusetts $589 $143

(20) $116

(4) $137

(41) $194

(5) 6 Oklahoma $583 $145

(17) $71

(34) $179

(12) $188

(7) 7 Vermont $567 $133

(28) $92

(10) $162

(24) $180

(9) 8 Iowa $552 $122

(35) $68

(43) $155

(34) $208

(4) 9 New Hampshire $551 $148

(15) $89

(13) $124

(48) $191

(6) 10 Indiana $545 $142

(22) $71

(35) $199

(3) $133

(23)

As for the least energy-expensive states, Texas comes in at 49 with the total cost averaging $378, New Mexico ranks 50 with a total cost of $373 and the District of Columbia takes the title of least energy-expensive state with a total of $274.