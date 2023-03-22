OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Young children often have big dreams about what they want to be and accomplish as an adult.

As they get older, those dreams and expectations may change as they head to college or prepare to enter the workforce.

In a new study, researchers say Oklahoma children aren’t expecting to earn a lot over their lifetimes.

Researchers at Teachable surveyed young adults between 18 and 24-years-old regarding what they expect to earn.

According to the survey, young people in Oklahoma expect to earn less than the majority of those in other states.

In fact, Oklahoma was named the least optimistic state in that nation for future earnings.

The survey says young Oklahomans expect to earn a maximum salary of $45,486 in their lifetime, which is $7,986 more than the median income in the state.

Massachusetts came in as the most optimistic state in the country with young people expecting to earn a maximum salary of $97,053. That is $38,513 more than the median income in their state.

According to the report, it seems that young people would put their dreams aside in order to earn a bigger paycheck.

Two-thirds of 18 to 24-year-olds said they would settle for a job that wasn’t a preferred career path just for a higher salary.