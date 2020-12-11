Study ranks Oklahoma City, Tulsa in top 20 of cities that need vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, a new study claims that Oklahoma is one of the places where vaccines are needed the most.

According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Oklahoma has one of the highest rates in the country for COVID-19 and test positivity rate.

According to this week’s report, Oklahoma has the 16th highest rate in the country for cases and is now ranked third for test positivity.

Now, a new survey shows that two Oklahoma cities are among those that need the initial COVID-19 vaccine the most.

Researchers at WalletHub looked at the number of healthcare workers, frontline workers, those over 65, residents in nursing homes, and the number of adults with diseases and illnesses.

As a result, WalletHub listed Tulsa 18th on the list of the ‘Cities that Need the Most Initial COVID-19 Vaccine.’ Oklahoma City came in just one spot lower at 19th.

The cities that made the top five of the list are as follows:

Detroit, Michigan Cleveland, Ohio Birmingham, Alabama Memphis, Tennessee Louisville, Kentucky.

Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.

Pfizer has said it will have about 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine for the U.S. by the end of December. But initial supplies will be limited and reserved primarily for health care workers and nursing home residents, with other vulnerable groups next in line until the shots become widely available on demand, something that will probably not happen until the spring.