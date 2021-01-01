Study shows Oklahoma is one of the worst places to drive for the New Year’s holiday, this year mixed with winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 2019 study from two Wisconsin lawyers and Safer America shows Oklahoma has the second highest crash rate in the nation on the New Year’s holiday.

The study analyzes National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. The year 2020 also went out with a winter storm, making driving more difficult for a holiday already notorious for drunk driving.

“We definitely are concerned,” said Brenda Perry, a spokeswoman with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. “We don’t want people to be caught off guard and be out and have these conditions come in and get stranded or worse.”

Perry said the department has already been out pretreating roads in some areas ahead of the storm. However, they worry it may not be enough.

“Things could deteriorate pretty quickly tonight and into early tomorrow,” Perry said. “We are expecting the conditions to change pretty rapidly once the storm moves in.”

According to the 2019 study recorded on New Year’s holidays between 2013-2018, Oklahoma recorded 33 deadly crashes, resulting in the death of 35 people. This averages out to about 1.32 crashes per 100,000. Nationally in that same time span, there were 916 total fatal crashes, 1,004 fatalities, 341 fatal crashes involving drunk drivers and 377 people killed in drunk driving crashes.

With a winter storm coming in, Perry said they are urging extreme caution throughout the night.

“Just realize that the conditions will be changing while the evening goes on, and if they are in a position to limit their travel tonight then that’s what we recommend,” she said.

Perry added that they have a free “Drive Oklahoma” app available to keep an eye on driving conditions in your area. She also said they are urging people to stay at least 200 feet away from their trucks that are clearing the roadways.