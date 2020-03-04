Study: Two Oklahoma cities ranked among ‘Fattest Cities in the U.S.’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many people are still trying to lose weight they put on over the holidays, a new study suggests that residents in a couple of Oklahoma cities are struggling with their battle with the scale.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that more than 42 percent of U.S. adults were considered obese in 2017.

As a result, the costs of obesity-related medical treatment is approximately $190 billion a year.

Recently, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators to determine which cities suffered from weight-related problems.

Researchers looked at factors like the share of overweight people, projected obesity rates by 2030, share of adults suffering from health-related issues, share of physically inactive adults, limited access to healthy food, and access to parks and recreational facilities.

After taking those factors into account, it appears that a couple of Oklahoma cities have some work to do.

Tulsa came in sixth on the ‘Fattest Cities in the U.S.’ list.

Experts say it came in third for the number of obese and overweight adults, but came in 27th for health consequences.

Oklahoma City wasn’t far behind coming in at number 13 on the list. It came in sixth for the number of obese and overweight adults, but came in 20th for health consequences.