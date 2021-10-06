Study: Vaccines helped reduce COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation's most aggressive plans to protect patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says coronavirus vaccinations have helped reduce COVID-19 infections by 7,500 and deaths by 1,100 among Oklahomans aged 65 and older.

The study of Medicare recipients released Tuesday found each 10% increase in vaccination rates resulted in an 11-12% decline in weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries.

In other developments, the Yukon School District announced that federal coronavirus relief funds will be used to provide $1,000 stipends for all full-time employees and prorated stipends for part-time workers.

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

