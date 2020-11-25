Stunning double rainbow brings vibrant color to gloomy Fairview horizon

Double rainbow in Fairview by Shane Randall

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – A pair of rainbows arched and gleamed against a heavy Fairview horizon filled with gloomy haze and rain-soaked shades on Tuesday.

Heavy rain fell upon areas in and around Fairview and Cleo Springs, but left behind the special sight of a double rainbow.

KFOR viewers from Fairview and Cleo Springs sent us photos of the dazzling double rainbow, which you can see in the below gallery:

  • Double rainbow west of Cleo Springs by Misty Shaklee.
    Double rainbow in Fairview by Shane Randall.

