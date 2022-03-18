TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say three teenagers were cited after they allegedly shot splatter balls at strangers in Tulsa.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the intersection of 41st and Yale after two people were shot with splatter balls, which are hard gel beads.

The victims told investigators that a silver Honda van with three boys inside pulled up next to them and shot them. One of the victims was hit in the face.

The victims were able to get the license plate of the van and called 911.

Authorities tracked down the owner of the vehicle, who said they were not in the van but their kids were.

Officers found the van near 51st and Yale and talked with the three males inside it. Investigators also recovered two splatter ball guns and a large container of splatter balls.

The two juveniles and an 18-year-old male were all charged by citation with assault and battery.

“We believe this may be part of a TikTok challenge where people are recording themselves shooting splatter balls at people and then posting videos to the platform,” Tulsa Police posted on Facebook.

“We want the public to be aware that we are taking these crimes very seriously. Stupid decisions have consequences,”