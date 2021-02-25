Subscription box service aims to promote Oklahoma businesses, products

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a new fun way to support and learn about local small businesses – most of whom desperately need help during this ongoing pandemic – and

it all revolves around a monthly surprise in the mail.

Those at Sample Oklahoma hope their newly-launched subscription box will surprise everyone with the products sold by local business owners.

“And give people the opportunity to try their products that may have never seen their products before and it gives us an opportunity to market and promote their small business,” said Libby Ross with Sample Oklahoma.

The subscription box program launched at the start of February. For $29.99 per month, subscribers can get $50 or more in local products – from coffee, to dog treats, to unique household items.

“We have handmade cutting boards from Nana Jana’s cutting boards,” Ross said. “It’s a really neat concept. We’ll be seeing a smaller version in the subscription boxes that is similar to this. It’s like a coaster or a spoon rest.”

Ross says during the COVID-19 pandemic, most local businesses have seen a lack of foot traffic – and are trying to find ways to sell and promote products online.

“We’re able to help them at least explore that opportunity prior to a huge investment or a big changeover on their website,” said Ross.

So far about 25 businesses have either signed on or are in the process of it – and Sample Oklahoma is looking for more.

“We don’t always tell the story of some of the entrepreneurs and the big business plans that are going on in Oklahoma outside of the oil industry so this is just a really neat way for people to share and tell stories about Oklahoma – who has a story worth telling,” Ross said.

For more information, you can visit Sample Oklahoma’s website, Facebook or Instagram.