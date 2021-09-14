Suit to remove Oklahoma corporation commissioner rejected

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove a commissioner from a state panel that regulates a range of industries, including oil and gas production.

The court on Tuesday ruled that Republican former state Rep. Mike Reynolds lacked standing to ask for the ouster of Republican state Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett.

The court wrote that state law says the filing can only be made by the state attorney general, a district attorney or a candidate for the office and that Reynolds does not meet the requirement.

Reynolds had argued that Hiett had a business conflict of interest.