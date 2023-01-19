SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Sulphur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jayden Marie Holmes, 16, who was last seen by a family member around 10 p.m. on january 14, 2023.

Jayden Holmes. Image courtesy OSBI.

Police officials says Jayden requires insulin and it is unclear if she took any with her.

Jayden is described as 5’3″, 110 pounds, brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. She wears glasses and it is unclear what Jayden was last seen wearing or who she left with at the time of her disappearance.

If you see Jayden Marie Holmes please contact the Sulphur Police at 580.622.6266.

Police confirm that it is possible Jayden could be in the Denison, Texas area.