Summer Art Kits available at Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – You can travel back in time when you visit the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there.

The museum is offering summer art kits in lieu of the art classes typically held during the summer, because due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been canceled.

The education staff decided to instead create unique Summer Art Kits with various themes. Each art kit comes with most of the supplies (some art kits may need scissors or pencils), and with instructions on how to create the art piece in the kit. The instructions also list artwork, that fit the theme of the art project, so parents and their young artists can be inspired by the artwork in the collection before taking their art kit home.

The Summer Art Kits range in price from $5 – $25 based on the supplies in the kit.

The art kits will range from easy to medium to difficult ability. There will be a total of 8 art kits available with the themes of Nature, Watercolors, Ceramics, Egypt, Greek, Native American, Masks, and Theater.

These kits are intended for all ages but parental supervision is recommended for younger kids. Only one of the art kits has a virtual component to it, the rest are ‘virtual free’, meaning no Zoom and no screen time. The MGMoA would like their young artists to use their hands and create art based on the theme, or they can create a completely different piece of artwork.

“I understand kids love to play video games and watch YouTube videos and that makes it nearly impossible to pull them completely away from technology. But I believe it is important to have kids work with their hands and create with art materials. That is why we decided to create kits that require little to no screen time,” says Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, Manager of Education and Outreach.

These Summer Art Kits are available for purchase and pick up from the museum until August 8.

The MGMoA has free admission for July and August, and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a limit of 10 visitors in the museum. Masks are not required but are recommended.

The MGMoA has increased cleaning procedures in the museum and hand-sanitizing stations are available.

