Summer meal service begins for Oklahoma City students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families are enjoying summer break, officials say the break from school can be difficult for children whose families are struggling to make ends meet.

“Hunger is one of the more severe roadblocks to the learning process,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “A lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins again. That’s why it’s imperative we ensure appropriate nutrition for our children during these critical months, even though school might not be in session.”

Breakfast and lunch meals are available for children 18 and under in Oklahoma City throughout the summer months.

Summer meal service begins on Monday, June 7 and will continue until July 23 in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the service is available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

For a list of meal sites and schedules, visit the Oklahoma City Public Schools website.