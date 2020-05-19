Sunbeam accepting applications to help grandparents with school supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many children are preparing for the summer break, some families are already worried about making ends meet in the fall.

Sunbeam Family Services announced that it is accepting applications for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and need help with school supplies.

“Sunbeam celebrates its partnership with grandparents raising their grandchildren to ensure school success,” said Talena Ford, caregiver fundamentals project manager. “On average, $100 is spent per child just on the bare minimum school supplies. This doesn’t include uniforms, shoes, calculators, and other specialty items needed. By providing school supplies to our grandfamilies, they can shift their focus to other needs.”

Qualified grandparents must be 55-years-old or older who are raising their grandchildren in the absence of parents in the home. Also, they must live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian, or Logan counties.

Organizers say 400 children will receive backpacks filled with grade-specific school supplies through the program this year.

Qualified grandfamilies can find a link to the application here or call (405) 609-6551 for more information.

Applications are due by May 31 and the backpack and supply distribution will take place on July 27.