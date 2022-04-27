OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services and Ebenezer Baptist Church will unite to host an early childhood teacher job fair.

“Sunbeam is looking to immediately hire teachers for our expanded services at Millwood Public Schools and other sites around Oklahoma City,” said Anthony Stafford, Senior Program Director of Early Childhood Services at Sunbeam. “As a Beamer (Sunbeam employee), teachers are afforded every opportunity to grow professionally, be a part of the team, foster hope and make a difference in our community. We are thankful for Pastor Scobey and Ebenezer Baptist Church to host this event in support of our community.”

The Teacher Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3600 N. Kelley Ave., in Oklahoma City, according to a Sunbeam news release.

Individuals who attend the job fair will connect with Sunbeam early education experts for insight on building brighter futures with children and families.

“Over the last six months we’ve hosted three hiring events, two for the Homeland stores and one for the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church. “We were able to help 75+ people find jobs, and for those organizations to find quality employees. Since I serve on Sunbeam’s Early Childhood Services Committee, I thought it only right that we try and assist Sunbeam as we did with Homeland and the OCDC. We’re excited to host this hiring event!”

Sunbeam, which has specialized in supporting children and families in Central Oklahoma since 1907, offers a $2,000 sign-on incentive for new early childhood education teachers. New teachers obtain the incentive after 90 days of employment, the news release states.

Teachers must have the following to qualify for a position at Sunbeam: Child Development Associate credential (CDA), Certificate of Mastery and either an Associate or Bachelor’s degree.

Mentor teachers earn up to $21 an hour, lead teachers up to $20.20 an hour and assistant teachers up to $19 an hour.

Sunbeam classes feature low staff-to-child ratios, and teachers have time to plan and prep in the classroom.

“They are also assisted by Sunbeam staff to support children’s families and connect them with resources,” the news release states.

Visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org or call Laura Kos, early childhood services operations supervisor, at (405) 609-2170 or email lkos@sunbeamfamilyservices.org to learn more.