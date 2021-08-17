Sunbeam enrolling babies, toddlers in free early education centers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization says it is accepting 100 babies and toddlers into its early education centers and partner sites across Oklahoma City

Sunbeam Family Services says children up to 3-years-old are eligible for the program, which is open to eligible families based on income with a child care subsidy.

“Your children deserve the best,” said Paula Gates, chief program officer at Sunbeam. “Sunbeam is a leader in early childhood education. As an Early Head Start provider for Central Oklahoma, we offer a low teacher-child ratio where children are able to receive more personalized attention from highly-educated staff. Our centers are open and are here to serve your family.”

The nonprofit’s early education centers provide full-day, full-year services at 15 centers.

In addition to early education services, children enjoy free, healthy snacks and meals. They also receive free physical and dental examinations, immunizations, health screenings and any necessary follow-up services.

The programs are open to children who qualify for DHS subsidy; children from families who receive public assistance, such as TANF or SSI; children with disabilities; children in foster care, regardless of income; children from families with incomes below the poverty guidelines; children being raised by their grandparents; children from families experiencing homelessness and pregnant women.

To apply for the program, visit Sunbeam’s website.