Sunbeam enrolling infants, toddlers in early education program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is working to better prepare infants and toddlers for kindergarten through its Early Head Start program.

Sunbeam Family Services provides full-day, full-year services for infants and toddlers at its early education centers.

“Your children deserve the best,” said Paula Gates, chief program officer, early childhood services at Sunbeam. “Sunbeam is a leader in early childhood education. As the Early Head Start provider for central Oklahoma, we offer a low teacher-child ratio where children are able to receive more personalized attention from highly-educated staff. Our centers are open and are here to serve your family.”

In addition to early education services, children enjoy free healthy snacks and meals. They also receive free physical and dental examinations, immunizations, health screenings, and any necessary follow-up services.

Sunbeam’s early education centers, as well as Sunbeam’s Home Visitation Program, are enrolling children from birth to age three.

This free program is open to children who qualify for DHS subsidy; children from families who receive public assistance, such as TANF or SSI; children with disabilities; children in foster care, regardless of income; children from families with incomes below the poverty guidelines; children being raised by their grandparents; children from families experiencing homelessness and pregnant women.

Enroll online or call (405) 609-3308 for more information.

