Sunbeam Family Services continuing to offer video support groups for caregivers, grandparents raising grandchildren

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is continuing to offer video support groups for caregivers and grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

“Caregivers are sharing frustrations, encouraging stories, resources, and this is a place to know you’re not alone in your caregiving journey,” said Talena Ford, caregiver fundamentals program manager. “During this time, we had a male caregiver whose wife is currently in a long-term care facility. He was unable to go be with her and struggled with this greatly. He attended the support group for encouragement and ideas on how to cope.”

Caregiver Support Groups are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m., and Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Groups are held Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. Both support groups create an opportunity to learn from others who face similar challenges. They also offer a place to share experiences, resources, and have socialize.

“Caregivers are finding the online option helpful,” said Ford. “They are able to attend without having to find someone to sit with their loved ones. During the pandemic, caregivers are not allowing anyone in their homes to provide respite, and the support group allows them a safe place to share their frustrations.”

Through the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program, Sunbeam supports grandparents who are raising grandchildren without the presence of parents in the home. Participants are empowered through support groups and resources. To participate in this program, grandparents must be above the age of 55 and live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian or Logan county.