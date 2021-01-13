Sunbeam Family Services enrolling infants, toddlers in free child care

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is enrolling infants and toddlers at its early education centers, which provide full-day, full-year services.

“Your children deserve the best,” said Paula Gates, chief program officer, early childhood services at Sunbeam. “Sunbeam is a leader in early childhood education. As the Early Head Start provider for central Oklahoma, we offer a low teacher-child ratio where children are able to receive more personalized attention from highly-educated staff. Our centers are open and are here to serve your family.”

Early Head Start at Sunbeam’s early education centers are like daycare, but offers additional benefits to children and families.

In addition to early education services, children enjoy free healthy snacks and meals. They also receive free physical and dental examinations, immunizations, health screenings, and any necessary follow-up services.

Families also receive bus vouchers to support their transportation needs.

Sunbeam’s early education centers, as well as Sunbeam’s Home Visitation Program, are enrolling children from birth to age three.

The free program is open to children who qualify for Department of Human Services subsidy; children from families who receive public assistance, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; children with disabilities; children in foster care, regardless of income; children from families with incomes below the poverty guidelines; children being raised by their grandparents; children from families experiencing homelessness; and pregnant women.

Enroll online at sunbeamfamilyservices.org/enroll.