Sunbeam Family Services kicking off fundraising campaign to keep Oklahomans connected

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization is kicking off a fundraising campaign to keep Oklahomans connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunbeam Family Services is raising $5,000 to keep Oklahomans connected to support and give resources during the coronavirus crisis.

“I am truly inspired by the heartwarming generosity of our community, especially during the past few months,” said Sarah Rahhal, LCSW and chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “Since the pandemic began, Sunbeam has continued providing essential services to children, families and seniors. We are listening to the needs of clients and are working with partners to meet those needs.”

Sunbeam is keeping the community connected to resources through online mental health and support group services. The nonprofit is also connecting with infants and toddlers through learning at home services, like education and activity packets, and meeting with families one-on-one to make sure their basic needs are met. Additionally, Sunbeam is ensuring children in foster care and seniors living in isolation remain connected to their loved ones by providing computers and technology support.

To make a donation, or learn more about Sunbeam, visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org or call (405) 528-7721.