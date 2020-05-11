Sunbeam Family Services looking to hire 30 positions immediately during COVID-19 crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is seeking to hire 30 positions immediately during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the organization’s early childhood services.

Open positions include infant and toddler teachers, infant and early childhood mental health clinicians and kitchen staff.

“As a leader in early childhood education, we have found innovative ways to support our community while maintaining the safety of our employees and families,” said Paula Gates, chief program officer for early childhood services. “We are conducting virtual interviews and offering online training and teleservices to our employees until our centers re-open. If you’re looking for a way to make a very personal impact in our community, Sunbeam is the place you need to be.”

Sunbeam helps children develop strong social skills, including self-confidence, and emerge better prepared for kindergarten. Children who are not prepared to start school at age 5 are at risk of never catching up, leaving an achievement gap that can persist throughout their lives, officials with Sunbeam say.

