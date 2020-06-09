Sunbeam Family Services receives $7,500 grant to support foster families’ needs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services was recently awarded a $7,500 grant that will help support the needs of foster families.

The nonprofit organization received the grant from the Arnall Family Foundation’s COVID-19 Child Welfare Rapid Response Fund.

The grant will provide additional support and wraparound services for foster families through remote case management, telehealth mental health services, and informal care options for children in care.

“We know that families are undergoing immense stress due to COVID-19, and we are proud to partner with Sunbeam as they support their foster families in new and innovative ways. Through informal care and virtual support, we hope that foster parents and the children in their care never feel like they are in this alone,” said Sue Ann Arnall, president of the Arnall Family Foundation.

Officials with Sunbeam say the pandemic has “added a tremendous amount of stress to foster homes.”

Foster parents are struggling to homeschool children while meeting work requirements. And, it also means additional check-ins with DHS case managers and virtual visits with members of the children’s biological families.

“This generous grant from the Arnall Family Foundation will enhance services provided to foster families,” said Sarah Rahhal, LCSW, chief executive officer of Sunbeam Family Services. “Thank you, Arnall Family Foundation, for continuing to support vulnerable youth in our community.”

Sunbeam works with families in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Logan, McClain and Oklahoma Counties to provide a safe home for children through Foster Care services.

This program supports children from birth to 17 years old. Each child and foster family have access to Sunbeam’s Counseling services and priority placement in Sunbeam’s early education centers. Sunbeam’s Foster Care staff are available 24/7, which means foster parents can call at any time for assistance.

Foster families are also supported through monthly in-home visits and trainings.