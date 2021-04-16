Sunbeam Family Services receives matching grant that will double donations made through May 15

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The good folks at Sunbeam Family Services are calling upon community members to donate money toward helping senior citizens in the Oklahoma City metro area since a matching grant will double all donations made to Sunbeam from now until May 15.

Anderson Charitable Foundation made a matching grant donation to Sunbeam, pledging to match all donations dollar for dollar, up to $20,000, according to a Sunbeam news release.

The donations will be used to provide resources and assistance to grandparents raising their grandchildren, as well as caregivers.

“Oklahoma has one of the highest rates in the nation of grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. There are so many Oklahoma seniors who need your help, which is why your partnership matters. With your support, and the generous grant from Anderson Charitable Foundation, we can continue providing support groups for grandparents, respite for caregivers and help grandparents who are raising their grandchildren,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal LCSW, IMH-E®.

Visit sfsok.org/superhero or call (405) 609-2311 to make a donation that will help senior citizens.

Sunbeam was found in 1907 and became one of Oklahoma’s longest-serving nonprofits, helping children, families and seniors learn, grow and thrive, according to the news release.