Sunbeam Family Services seeking community member donations to help homeless seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is hoping to receive $20,000 in community member donations to receive a matching $20,000 gift from the Anderson Charitable Foundation.

All donations raised during the match campaign, which lasts until April 15, will support Sunbeam’s Senior Services program, including the only shelter in Oklahoma designed to support the needs of seniors over the age of 60.

More than 1,200 Oklahoma City residents experience homelessness, and that includes over 300 seniors. Sunbeam works year-round through its Emergency Senior Shelter to end senior homelessness.

“Our Emergency Senior Shelter is the only facility of its kind in Oklahoma,” said Sarah Rahhal, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “We designed it to meet a need in our community. Concerns like decreased mobility, health issues and medication security make traditional homeless shelters a challenge for seniors.”

Sunbeam case managers help residents identify the root causes of their housing crises. Residents stay at the shelter for 30 days and receive supportive services, individual rooms, warm beds, home-cooked meals, laundry facilities and medication assistance.

“You feel like it’s a home. It’s not a shelter. It’s a house,” said John Cook, former Senior Shelter resident. “The compassion, understanding, and attention you get is a great thing. I’ll be praising it for the rest of my life.”

Click here to make a matching donation.