Sunbeam Family Services seeking to hire nearly 20 early education staff, teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is hoping to immediately hire for nearly 20 positions to support the organization’s early childhood early education centers.

Open positions include infant and toddler educators, infant and early childhood mental health clinicians and kitchen staff.

“Sunbeam Family Services is a leader in early childhood care and education for OKC, and we are growing,” said Paula Gates, chief program officer for early childhood services. “We are opening new schools targeted for the early years of development, serving birth to three across the metro. We are looking for qualified teachers that are dedicated to building strong children and families, practice good health and well-being, and appreciate high quality learning opportunities.”

This year, Sunbeam will help 680 children from birth to age five prepare for school – and life. The nonprofit is looking to hire more teachers and staff to help give these children the resources and care they need to prepare for kindergarten. Children who are not prepared to start school at age 5 are at risk of never catching up, leaving an achievement gap that can persist throughout their lives, the nonprofit says.

“We are the Early Head Start provider for Oklahoma City, that provides a low teacher-child ratio, beautiful and creative learning environments, and comprehensive wrap-around services for families,” said Gates. “Our teachers are the heart-beat of our child care centers. Come be a part of the future!”

Sunbeam maintains a benefit package that includes medical, dental, life, disability and vision insurance. In addition, employees have access to confidential counseling services through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), and a 403(b)-retirement savings plan.

To learn more or join the Sunbeam family, visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org/careers.

