Sunbeam Family Services to distribute boxes of fresh food

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services will give away free produce in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Sunbeam will host a one-day, drive-thru produce pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in its overflow parking lot off of NW 13th and Klein, according to a Sunbeam news release.

The nonprofit will be handing out boxes filled with fresh food to Sunbeam clients and community members.

The food giveaway is made possible by Sunbeam’s partnership with GoFresh, which recently received a USDA grant to provide fresh food to communities, according to the news release.

