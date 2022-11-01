OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam is inviting the community to join them in celebrating its ribbon cutting and grand opening in continuing to celebrate high-quality mental health and early education in Northeast OKC.

Formally known as Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Edwards Elementary the new facility will be proudly named the Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center (Edwards EECHC).

The grand opening takes place on Nov. 7 at Edwards EECHC, located at 1123 N.E. Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. The program and ribbon cutting are from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and tours are available from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Program speakers include Justin Brown, Secretary of Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives; Chris Harrison, Sunbeam board president; The Honorable David Holt, mayor of Oklahoma City; Dr. Sean McDaniel, superintendent of schools for Oklahoma City Public Schools; Sarah Rahhal, Sunbeam CEO; Robert J. Ross, Chairman and CEO of Inasmuch Foundation and Senator George Young.

“Access to high-quality early childhood education is essential to the future success of babies and toddlers,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW.

The renovated school will provide services, support, and resources for children and families in Northeast Oklahoma City. The renovation of the 41,000-square-foot building includes 12 early education classrooms, which increases access to high-quality early care and education opportunities for babies and toddlers. Families also have access to Sunbeam’s other services. The community space at Edwards Community Hope Center will provide onsite services to the entire Northeast Oklahoma City community, not just families who are enrolled at Edwards Early Education Center.

Sunbeam will provide on-site mental health services, including therapy, training, and support groups for parents, grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, caregivers, and more. The nonprofit will also focus on addressing additional needs of the surrounding area through community partnerships.

This event is open to the public and guests can RSVP at SunbeamFamilyServices.org/Edwards.