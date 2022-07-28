OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is holding an open interview event for those interested in making a difference in the lives of children and families in OKC.

“Sunbeam is looking for passionate individuals who want to make an impact and a difference for all children and families in the OKC Metro,” said Crystal Webster, Sunbeam workforce strategy coordinator.

Sunbeam is offering $2,000 sign on incentives for full time employees in a variety of positions. The event is scheduled for August 5 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. at Educare Oklahoma City, located at 500 S.E. Grand Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK.

The event is open to the public and those wishing to be interviewed will need to bring their printed resume.

To RSVP for this event, please visit this link.