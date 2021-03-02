Sunbeam is recruiting 100 volunteers to help with senior citizen engagement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for all Oklahomans, but it’s been especially difficult for senior citizens.

People age 65 and older are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Seniors across Oklahoma have had to isolate as much as possible to protect themselves from the deadly virus. On the rare occasions they do go out, they of course have to wear a face mask to be safe.

Related Content Sunbeam seeking 100 volunteers to help seniors

A local program is helping metro seniors stay connected and independent.

Sunbeam Family Services is launching a Senior Volunteer Engagement Program and they need community members like you to volunteer!

Sunbeam Senior Engagement Program Manager Talena Ford spoke with KFOR on Tuesday about the need for volunteers. Watch the above video for that information.

Go to SunbeamFamilyServices.org or call (405) 609-8930 for more information about how to volunteer.