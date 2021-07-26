Sunbeam offering $1,000 sign on incentive for early childhood teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization says it is offering a sign-on incentive as they seek new early childhood education teachers.

Sunbeam Family Services is offering a $1,000 sign on incentive for new early childhood education teachers.

Teachers must have a Child Development Association credential, Certificate of Mastery, associate or bachelor’s degree.

“This critical work is made possible thanks to the wonderful teachers at Sunbeam,” said Laura Kos, Early Childhood Services operations supervisor. “We hope this $1,000 incentive inspires Oklahomans to learn more about Sunbeam’s mission and join us in providing high quality early childhood education.”

Officials say new teachers will qualify for the incentive after 90 days of employment.

The nonprofit is looking to immediately hire 50 teachers and staff to support babies, toddlers, and their families.

In addition to classroom teachers, Sunbeam is also seeking Program Enhancement Aides. The nonprofit will also pay for a PEA to attain their CDA at no cost to the employee. PEAs who have completed 90 days of employment and attain their CDA also qualify for the $1,000 sign on incentive.