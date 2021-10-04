Sunbeam offering $1,000 sign-on incentive for early education teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization says it is offering a sign-on bonus for early education teachers.

Sunbeam Family Services is offering a $1,000 sign-on incentive for new early childhood education teachers and program enhancement aides.

“We are looking to immediately hire Teachers and Aides to provide high-quality early care and education for babies and toddlers in our community,” said Paula Gates, chief program officer at Sunbeam. “Sunbeam has excellent benefits, staff childcare and was voted a Best Place to Work for the seventh year in a row.” 

The nonprofit is offering to pay for teachers and aides to get their Child Development Associate Credential.

Organizers say new teachers and program aides will qualify for the $1,000 incentive after 90 days of employment.

Program Enhancement Aides must have a high school diploma or equivalent. Teachers must have a Child Development Associate credential (CDA), Certificate of Mastery, associate or bachelor’s degree.  
  
To learn more about joining the Sunbeam family and to apply, visit SFSok.org/Careers

