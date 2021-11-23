Sunbeam offering $2,000 incentive for early childhood education teachers

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sunbeam

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is hoping to attract new early childhood education teachers with a sign-on incentive.

Sunbeam Family Services says it is offering a $2,000 sign-on incentive for new early childhood education teachers.

New teachers will qualify for the incentive after 90 days of employment. Teachers must have a Child Development Associate credential, Certificate of Mastery, associate, or bachelor’s degree.

Organizers say they are looking to hire 50 teachers and staff immediately to support babies, toddlers, and their families.

“At Sunbeam, our teachers experience a calm environment, ongoing training, and don’t pay for any out-of-pocket expenses for teaching babies and toddlers,” said Anthony Stafford, senior program director of Early Childhood Services. “We hope this $2,000 incentive inspires Oklahomans to learn more about Sunbeam’s mission and join us in providing high-quality early childhood education.” 
 
To learn more about the jobs, visit Sunbeam’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter