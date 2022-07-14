OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new facility to help support infants, toddlers, and their families on the Millwood Public Schools campus is now open.

Sunbeam Family Services announced that it opened Millwood Early Education Center.

“Millwood Public Schools has a great history and tradition of building champions in the classroom, in the community, and in life,” said Cecelia Robinson-Woods, superintendent of Millwood Public Schools. “This partnership with Sunbeam allows us to start that building of champions at birth.”

Organizers say the early education centers prepare babies and toddlers from birth to 3-years-old to enter kindergarten with the skills necessary to be ready for school.

“The Millwood Public School District has provided quality education to multiple generations of northeast Oklahoma City families,” said Chris Harrison, Sunbeam Family Services board president. “Now that Sunbeam Family Services has added high-quality early childhood education services to the district, the history of excellence will no doubt be enhanced for generations to come. I am excited to see what the future holds for our community, Millwood Public Schools and Sunbeam Family Services.”

Sunbeam is also looking to hire teachers to work at Millwood’s Early Education Center. The nonprofit offers a $2,000 sign-on incentive for new early childhood education teachers.

Teachers must have a CDA, Certificate of Mastery, associate or bachelor’s degree. Mentor teachers make up to $21 an hour, while lead teachers make up to $20,20 an hour. Assistant teachers make up to $19 an hour.

For more information, visit Sunbeam’s website.