Sunbeam receives $107,000-plus federal grant to support crime victims

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Justice has provided Sunbeam Family Services a sizeable grant to support crime victims.

Sunbeam received a $107,525 grant from the Department of Justice – Office for Victims of Crime, according to a Sunbeam news release.

The grant runs through Sept. 30, 2021, and will support Sunbeam’s Mental Health and Senior Shelter programs.

“We have seen an increased number of people needing support related to abuse and neglect throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sunbeam Clinical Supervisor Emma Wassilak, M.Ed., LPC-S. “Sunbeam has been diligent in collaborating with our partner, Palomar, by communicating on a near-daily basis to ensure people needing services are able to access them safely, quickly and easily. Leadership from both Sunbeam and Palomar are continuously looking to identify more ways we can provide additional supportive services.”

Sunbeam’s Senior Shelter is the only shelter in the area equipped to aid homeless seniors. Seniors who stay at the shelter receive home-cooked meals and comprehensive case management, including an individualized plan developed to support them toward achieving permanency, according to the news release.

Seniors are also provided legal support to seek services such as assistance with filing a victim protective order (VPO).

The shelter has staff on hand 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is supported by therapists from Sunbeam’s Mental Health program.

“Oklahomans need a safe place to process their experience and get the help they need on their journey towards healing,” said Sunbeam Chief Executive Officer Sarah Rahhal, LCSW. “VOCA enables people without other resources to access high-quality trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment to support them in this process. Thanks to the funding support from the District Attorney’s office, we are able to provide this much needed assistance to those who have been impacted by crime.”

