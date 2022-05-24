OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is searching for dozens of volunteers to help Oklahoma children.

Sunbeam Family Services is looking for 65 volunteers by June 15 to help children and families.

“We’re excited to welcome volunteers into early childhood classrooms to provide vital support to our wonderful teachers and children,” said Colleen Howe, engagement manager at Sunbeam. “Volunteers have a unique opportunity to help support a positive, fun learning environment that benefits babies, toddlers and their families.”

Volunteers are needed for things like reading to children, enjoying lunch with them, engaging in activities, and helping with the nap-time transition.

Volunteers could also help engage families in an activity that stimulates brain development while nurturing the parent and child relationship.

“Mentoring at Pierce has exceeded all my expectations. Those kids are fantastic,” said Dan, a Classroom Buddies volunteer at Sunbeam’s Pierce Early Education Center. “It brings back great memories of raising our own children. Thanks again for this great opportunity.”

Volunteers must be age 18 or older and vaccinated.

For more information, or to sign up to volunteer, visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org/volunteer or contact Colleen Howe at chowe@sunbeamfamilyservices.org or (405) 609-1755.